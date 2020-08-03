GREENVILLE, SC- Samuel William Turner, Sr., 86, of Greenville, SC, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. Born July 19, 1934 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Clayton and Annie Howard Turner.
A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Mr. Turner was retired from Ethox Chemicals. He was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church. He loved his grandchildren, was an avid gardener, and loved to fish.
Survivors include his loving wife of 21 years, Linda Lewis Turner; children, Bill Turner (Amy) of Spartanburg, SC, Beth Turner Robinson (Scott) of Hawaii, Susie Pollack of Atlanta, GA, Dawn Davis (Matt) of Atlanta, GA, David Pollack (Rovy) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Samantha Petrucci (Don) of Florida; nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Ann Hamrick Turner and his brother, Jim Turner.
There are no services at this time.
The family wishes to express a special thank you and appreciation to Brenda Jackson of Open Arms Hospice Nurse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church, 35 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.
