1/1
Sam Turner
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREENVILLE, SC- Samuel William Turner, Sr., 86, of Greenville, SC, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. Born July 19, 1934 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Clayton and Annie Howard Turner.
A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Mr. Turner was retired from Ethox Chemicals. He was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church. He loved his grandchildren, was an avid gardener, and loved to fish.
Survivors include his loving wife of 21 years, Linda Lewis Turner; children, Bill Turner (Amy) of Spartanburg, SC, Beth Turner Robinson (Scott) of Hawaii, Susie Pollack of Atlanta, GA, Dawn Davis (Matt) of Atlanta, GA, David Pollack (Rovy) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Samantha Petrucci (Don) of Florida; nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Ann Hamrick Turner and his brother, Jim Turner.
There are no services at this time.
The family wishes to express a special thank you and appreciation to Brenda Jackson of Open Arms Hospice Nurse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church, 35 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved