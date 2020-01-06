|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Samuel James Wyatt, 60, of 140 McConnell Road, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Samuel James Wyatt and Faye Godfrey Wyatt. He was a graduate of Cowpens High School and a self-employed mechanic. Mr. Wyatt was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are two daughters, Tiffany Puckett of Moore and Sara Mann and husband, Justin of Clemson; a brother, Eddy Wyatt of Spartanburg; seven grandchildren, Abigail Puckett, Alexis Puckett, Emma Puckett, Elijah Pucket, Ava Mann, Lila Mann and Ella Mann; a niece, Trina Phillips Brown of Cowpens. Mr. Wyatt was preceded in death by sister, Ruth Wyatt Phillips; and a nephew, Hugh Bud Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 1:30PM at Oakland Cemetery with Reverend Joel Gardner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Outpatient Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue-Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 6, 2020