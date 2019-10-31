Home

Brannen-Nesmith Funeral Home
1411 E Union St
Vienna, GA 31092
(229) 268-2311
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Vienna Church of God
Sammie W. Ballard Obituary
Sammie W. Ballard, 72, of Vienna, GA died Wednesday.
Born in Woodruff, SC, he was the son of the late Thomas and Elmer Richards Ballard. He served in the USAir Force and was a manager for Forsyth Mills of Canada. Sammie was a member of Vienna Church of God and a Mason.
Survivors: wife, Clarice Ballard of Vienna, GA; children, Samantha Oliver (Wayne) and Benjie Ballard (Gena) of Woodruff, SC and Brian Jobe (Lori) of Cordele, GA; siblings, Nancy Taylor, Shirley Waddell (Tony), Eddie Ballard (Shirley), Terry Ballard (Cheryl) and Ricky Ballard of Woodruff, SC; grandchildren, Casandra Henson, Julia Ballard, Jamie Ivey and Jobie Jobe; great grandchildren, Sophie Lynn Henson and Kynleigh Henson.
Memorial services will be at 11 AM Friday, November 1 in Vienna Church of God with visitation one hour prior.
Memorials go to Vienna Church of God, Box 248, Vienna, Georgia 31092.
Register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna, GA
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
