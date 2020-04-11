Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
1451 Compton Bridge Road
Inman, SC
Sammy Huey Turner

Sammy Huey Turner Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sammy Huey Turner, 65, of 215 Springwater Drive, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Greer Rehab and Healthcare Center.
Sammy was born in Greenville, SC on November 10, 1954, a son of the late Annie Belle (Smith) Turner and Clayton Turner.
He was the husband of Annie Ruth Turner, retired from O'Reilly Auto Parts and was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church. He served in the South Carolina National Guard.
In addition to his wife, Sammy is survived by a daughter, Marie Howard and husband Jeff, of Lyman; one brother, three grandchildren, Rihanna Dascoli, Vivienne Howard and Veronica Howard. He was predeceased by a daughter, Carmen Griffey
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 13th at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC with Chaplain David Banks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2020
