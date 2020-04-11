|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sammy Huey Turner, 65, of 215 Springwater Drive, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Greer Rehab and Healthcare Center.
Sammy was born in Greenville, SC on November 10, 1954, a son of the late Annie Belle (Smith) Turner and Clayton Turner.
He was the husband of Annie Ruth Turner, retired from O'Reilly Auto Parts and was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church. He served in the South Carolina National Guard.
In addition to his wife, Sammy is survived by a daughter, Marie Howard and husband Jeff, of Lyman; one brother, three grandchildren, Rihanna Dascoli, Vivienne Howard and Veronica Howard. He was predeceased by a daughter, Carmen Griffey
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 13th at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC with Chaplain David Banks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
