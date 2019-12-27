Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Sammy "Sam" Hyder


1955 - 2019
Sammy "Sam" Hyder Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Sammy "Sam" Hyder, 64, of 109 Holmes Dr. Spartanburg, passed away Tuesday, December 24th, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Sam was born in San Antonio, TX on November 1, 1955, a son of the late Elizabeth Bishop Hyder and Otis Calvin Hyder; and was lifelong resident of Spartanburg.
He was the widower of Patricia Ann Copeland Hyder and had retired from car sales at Vic Bailey Ford. He is survived by a son, Chad Hyder and his fiance', Deanne of Spartanburg, Brothers; Johnny, Bobby, Jerry, and Pat, sisters; Debbie, Sharon, and Polly, and two grandsons, Dalton Lipsey and Braxton Hyder. In addition to his wife and parents, Sam was also predeceased by a brother, Otis.
The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 29th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern Childrens Home, 115 Childrens Way Duncan, SC 29334.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
