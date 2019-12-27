|
SPARTANBURG- Sammy "Sam" Hyder, 64, of 109 Holmes Dr. Spartanburg, passed away Tuesday, December 24th, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Sam was born in San Antonio, TX on November 1, 1955, a son of the late Elizabeth Bishop Hyder and Otis Calvin Hyder; and was lifelong resident of Spartanburg.
He was the widower of Patricia Ann Copeland Hyder and had retired from car sales at Vic Bailey Ford. He is survived by a son, Chad Hyder and his fiance', Deanne of Spartanburg, Brothers; Johnny, Bobby, Jerry, and Pat, sisters; Debbie, Sharon, and Polly, and two grandsons, Dalton Lipsey and Braxton Hyder. In addition to his wife and parents, Sam was also predeceased by a brother, Otis.
The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 29th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern Childrens Home, 115 Childrens Way Duncan, SC 29334.
