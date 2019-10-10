Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Chattanooga National Cemetery
Chattanooga, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammy Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammy Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sammy Taylor Obituary
WOODRUFF- Samuel Douglas "Sammy" Taylor, 86, of 239 East Brook Drive passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Woodruff Manor.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Jack "Ox" Taylor and Lottie Green Taylor and was the widower of Violet Glenn "Polly" Taylor. He was a retired textile employee, proudly served our Country in the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church
He attended Woodruff High School where he played Baseball and was later inducted into the Woodruff High School Hall of Fame. He was a former Major League Baseball Player with the Chicago Cubs (at the time of his death he was the oldest living catcher), the New York Mets, the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Indians and the San Diego Padres.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Patti Sue Taylor Wallace and Larry of Chattanooga, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Allee Taylor Gough of San Diego, California; one sister, Elizabeth Kilpatrick of Woodruff; one brother, Claudell Taylor of Woodruff. He was predeceased by a daughter, Frankie Ann Taylor and two sons, Baby Boy Taylor and Samuel Douglas Taylor Jr. He was predeceased by two brothers, Jackie Taylor and Bobby Taylor.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Woodruff High School Athletic Dept., 710 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, SC 29388.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lanfordgwinn.com
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Woodruff, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Download Now