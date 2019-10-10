|
|
WOODRUFF- Samuel Douglas "Sammy" Taylor, 86, of 239 East Brook Drive passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Woodruff Manor.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Jack "Ox" Taylor and Lottie Green Taylor and was the widower of Violet Glenn "Polly" Taylor. He was a retired textile employee, proudly served our Country in the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church
He attended Woodruff High School where he played Baseball and was later inducted into the Woodruff High School Hall of Fame. He was a former Major League Baseball Player with the Chicago Cubs (at the time of his death he was the oldest living catcher), the New York Mets, the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Indians and the San Diego Padres.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Patti Sue Taylor Wallace and Larry of Chattanooga, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Allee Taylor Gough of San Diego, California; one sister, Elizabeth Kilpatrick of Woodruff; one brother, Claudell Taylor of Woodruff. He was predeceased by a daughter, Frankie Ann Taylor and two sons, Baby Boy Taylor and Samuel Douglas Taylor Jr. He was predeceased by two brothers, Jackie Taylor and Bobby Taylor.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Woodruff High School Athletic Dept., 710 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, SC 29388.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lanfordgwinn.com
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Woodruff, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019