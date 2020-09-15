Samuel Farris

Samuel Wayne Farris, age 81 of Spartanburg, died Saturday, September, 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Lincolnton, NC and the son to the late Doras Clyde Farris and the late Virgie Vider Whitworth Farris. He retired from ABCO Industries and was a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Spartanburg. He was also preceded in death by eight sisters and one brother and his first wife Faye McCracken Farris
He was the husband of Linda K. Eaker Farris and also survived by two daughters; Susan A. Hudak (Randy) and Gina M. Lucy (Michael), two sons; Mark D. Farris, (Tracy) and Jeffery Scott Farris, one brother Jim Farris, ten grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
The visitation will be at 12 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the First Church of The Nazarene in Spartanburg. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 pm with Reverend Brian Winebrenner officiating.
Interment will be at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens with military honors given by the American Legion Post #200.
Online condolences may be made at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the family.