CHESNEE, SC- Samuel James Hamrick, 5-day old son of Jordan and Brittany Cash Hamrick went home to be in the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother Waylon Hamrick; grandparents, James and Lori Hamrick, Billy and Stephanie Cash, Lisa Hines; aunts and uncles, Brandon and Joni Hamrick, Seth and Keeley Cash, Samantha Haynes and Brianna Putnam.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at View Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Tyler Kirby officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to P.S. I Love You Ministries, PO Box 162242 Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family is at the home.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC