CAMPOBELLO- Samuel "Sam" Henry Jones, of Campobello, passed away on December 27, 2019. He is the son of Rosa Marcelle Seay Jones and the late John Leon Jones.
He was a member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church and was dock worker for Old Dominion Trucking. Sam loved cutting grass, racing and sports but most of all he loved his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Nicholle Davis, Jennifer Jones and Kayla Fishtorn; six grandchildren; a brother, Randy Jones; his former wife, Lisa Jones Mabry.
He was predeceased by a brother, Farrell Jones.
The family will receive friends, Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at Petty Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Landrum conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart, Rev. Joe Seay and Rev. Terry Rainey. Burial will be in the Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019