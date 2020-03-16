|
|
DUNCAN– Samuel Kenneth Hammett, 71, of Duncan, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Fred and Martha Reynolds Hammett.
Mr. Hammett served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was retired from Hoechst Celanese Corporation.
Mr. Hammett is survived by his son, Samuel Kenneth Hammett, Jr.; his daughter, Martha Joe Skipper; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Loren and Marshall Hammett; sisters, Shelby H. Harrison and Martha H. McMakin; and his significant other, Janice Ballenger, her three children and eight grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son, David Ray Hammett; and his brother, Frankie Hammett.
Visitation will be 6:00-7:30 PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC. Service will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Living Waters. Interment with Military Honors will be at Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, 1302 Little Mountain Road, Wellford, SC.
Online condolences may be left at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2020