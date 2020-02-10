|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mr. Samuel Leroy Cox, Sr., 80 of Boiling Springs died on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Patricia "Pat" Cox of the residence, and the son of the late James and Ester Morgan Cox. He was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force with 23 years of service. He had 25 years of service with Spartan Industries. He was a former commander of the Cherokee, Union and Spartanburg, American Legion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Sam Cox, Jr. of Greenville, S.C., two daughters, Roben Collins (Bobby) of Chesnee, and Kelly Barbrey (Robert) of Chesnee, S.C. and by a granddaughter, Kristen Collins.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cash, with burial following in Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Military Rites will be held at the gravesite.
The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
The family will be at the residence.
