SPARTANBURG, SC- On Christmas morning after a lengthy illness, Samuel Olin Millwood, 85, of Spartanburg, passed away at White Oak Estates. Born September 5, 1934 in Pacolet Mills, SC, he was a son of the late Sam J. and Rozella Snapp Millwood and was married for 60 years to the late Shirley Anne Lussardi Millwood.
A graduate of Pacolet High School, Mr. Millwood was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and was a retired agent with Liberty Life Insurance Company. He was a member of the Spartanburg Shrine Club and avid supporter of the . Mr. Millwood loved to travel, enjoyed his place at Lake Greenwood, hunting and fishing.
Mr. Millwood was very compassionate and generous and said, "It's all about helping others."
Surviving are his sons, Rickey Millwood (Linda) of Boiling Springs and Terry Millwood of Spartanburg; his daughter, Diane Kuykendall (Terry) of Boiling Springs, granddaughters, Rachel and Kristen Theo and great-granddaughters, Chadee and Layla.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Millwood will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372 conducted by The Rev. Steven Owensby. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family would like to express a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at White Oak Estates for their excellent care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019