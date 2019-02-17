|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Sandi W. Williams, 62, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was born October 1, 1956, in Spartanburg, SC.
Mrs. Williams was a Credit Manager for Builders First Source until becoming disabled. She enjoyed art and painting.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Rick Williams; daughter, L. April Williams (Derrick Harrod) of Boiling Springs, SC, and uncle, Ralph Brown (and family) of Raleigh, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held 6:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N., Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by Mrs. L. April Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
