GREENWOOD- Sandra Ann Painter McClain, 71, passed away February 9, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Leroy Bryant Best and Beatrice Dillard Best, a retired bookkeeper and secretary and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are two sons, Joey Bryant Bagwell (Monique) of Greenwood and Scott Hunt McClain (Sukhveen) of Bushkill Township, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Benjamin Bagwell, Hannah Bagwell, Brady Bagwell, Malcolm McClain and Melanie McClain.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Blake Kendrick. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019