|
|
GAFFNEY, SC- Sandra Blake Searcy, 72, of Gaffney went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Roscoe Blake, Sr. and Dorothy Godfrey Blake. She was a member of Una First Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one daughter, Tammy (Rick) Ellis; one brother, William Roscoe Blake, Jr.; two grandchildren, Nicki (Bryan) Holsclaw and Billy (Cindy) Hutcherson III; and three great-grandchildren, Abbi, Brysan and Bentley. She was preceded in death by two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel with the Rev. Phillip Raines and the Rev. Michael Boyter officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, Nicki.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 3, 2019