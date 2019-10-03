Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Searcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Blake Searcy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Blake Searcy Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- Sandra Blake Searcy, 72, of Gaffney went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Roscoe Blake, Sr. and Dorothy Godfrey Blake. She was a member of Una First Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one daughter, Tammy (Rick) Ellis; one brother, William Roscoe Blake, Jr.; two grandchildren, Nicki (Bryan) Holsclaw and Billy (Cindy) Hutcherson III; and three great-grandchildren, Abbi, Brysan and Bentley. She was preceded in death by two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel with the Rev. Phillip Raines and the Rev. Michael Boyter officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, Nicki.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Download Now