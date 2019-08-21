Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra "Sandi" (Mutney) Brown


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra "Sandi" (Mutney) Brown Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Sandra "Sandi" Mutney Brown, 58, of Cowpens, SC, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born November 1, 1960, in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of Carol Salvas Boyle of Manchester, NH and the late James Mutney Sr.
Sandi was kind hearted, cared more for others, loved her family very much, enjoyed crocheting, and owned her own business, "Hooked by Sandra".
In addition to her mother, surviving are her children, Russell Lambert (Andrea) and Avery Lambert (Stephanie), all of Clarksville, TN; and Kira Taylor of Hinesville, GA; grandchildren, Wyatt, Marah, Barrett, Aiden, Alec, and Jake; brothers and sisters, Brett Mutney, Betty Chouinard, Jaime Daigle, Billy Mutney, and James Mutney Jr.
Private services will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.