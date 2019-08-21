|
|
COWPENS, SC- Sandra "Sandi" Mutney Brown, 58, of Cowpens, SC, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born November 1, 1960, in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of Carol Salvas Boyle of Manchester, NH and the late James Mutney Sr.
Sandi was kind hearted, cared more for others, loved her family very much, enjoyed crocheting, and owned her own business, "Hooked by Sandra".
In addition to her mother, surviving are her children, Russell Lambert (Andrea) and Avery Lambert (Stephanie), all of Clarksville, TN; and Kira Taylor of Hinesville, GA; grandchildren, Wyatt, Marah, Barrett, Aiden, Alec, and Jake; brothers and sisters, Brett Mutney, Betty Chouinard, Jaime Daigle, Billy Mutney, and James Mutney Jr.
Private services will be held at a later date.
