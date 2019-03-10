|
WOODRUFF, SC -- Apostle Sandra Browning, 63 of 904 West Georgia Road, died March 7, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.
She was the daughter of the late Daisy Mae Browning. She was a 1974 graduate of Woodruff High School, Woodruff, SC.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories, two daughters, Cotara Browning of Spartanburg, SC. and Catory (Barry) Jones of Simpsonville, SC. One son, Milton Caleb Dawkins, III of Roebuck, SC.
Eight sisters, Detrie Martin of Greer, SC., Patricia Roundtree of Fort Worth, Texas. Shirley, Reba and Leslie Browning, all of Woodruff, SC. Claudette Browning of Mauldin, SC., Paulette Holland and Vanessa Browning, of Duncan, SC. One brother, Joseph Browning of Spartanburg, SC. One grand daughter reared in the home, Kaylen Dawkins.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1 PM at Mt. Alexander Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC. with burial at Heritage Memorial Gardens, Roebuck, SC.
Public viewing will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 to 7 PM at W. J. Gist Mortuary.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019