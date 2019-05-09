Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sandra June Hancock Edwards, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her home. Born June 11, 1940, in Miller, SD, she was the daughter of the late Howard P. Hancock and Ferne McClendon Hancock and widow of Douglas Charles Edwards.
A very caring person who helped others more than herself, Mrs. Edwards loved flowers and animals. She was a member of United Baptist Church as well as the Ruth Sunday School Class and retired from nursing with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include his sons, Michael P. Edwards and Jeffery L. Edwards (Linda), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandson, David Edwards of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Deanna Hillman of Commerce City, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Friday, May 10, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Robert Emory. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 9, 2019
