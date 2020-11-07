1/
Sandra Elizabeth (Crowe) Lowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSONVILLE- Sandra Elizabeth Crowe Lowe, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Marvin and Minnie Dupree Crowe and a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Sarah Lowe of Campobello.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Holly Springs Baptist Church conducted by the Dr. Tim Clark.
Memorials may be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home of the son, Mark Lowe.
Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved