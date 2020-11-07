HENDERSONVILLE- Sandra Elizabeth Crowe Lowe, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Marvin and Minnie Dupree Crowe and a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Sarah Lowe of Campobello.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Holly Springs Baptist Church conducted by the Dr. Tim Clark.
Memorials may be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home of the son, Mark Lowe.
