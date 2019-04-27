|
|
COWPENS, SC- Sandra Blackwell Kirby, 65, loving wife of 42 years to Robert Carl Kirby Sr. passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born November 23, 1953 in Spartanburg she was a daughter of the late Aubrey Newland Blackwell and Betty Aurelia Cash Blackwell. She was a 17-year employee with the State of South Carolina and a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Tracy Lynn Mabry (Derek) of Cowpens, Jill Libner (Mark) of Boiling Springs, Kimberly Gail Clark (Brandon) of Pacolet; son, Robert Carl Kirby Jr. of Cowpens; sister, Wanda K Kirby (Michael) of Cowpens; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Chesnee First Baptist Church with Dr. Gary J. Grogan officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019