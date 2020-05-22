Home

Sandra Lee (Johnson) Schworm

Sandra Lee Johnson Schworm (née Antle), of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on May 4, 2020 due to complications following a stroke. She was 79.
Sandra was born to Herman and Viola Antle on December 27, 1940 in Louisville, KY. She was the middle child between her brothers Herman Antle, Jr. and Richard Antle. Sandra attended Dan McCarty High School in Fort Pierce, Florida. In 1970, she married Allen Johnson and the couple had three children.
In 1980, the Johnson family moved to South Carolina. After working for Brock Realty, Sandra opened Gateway Travel in Spartanburg and was admired as a sharp businesswoman. She enjoyed oil painting, golf, and travel.
Sandra is survived by her three children, Robin Kimbrell (Anthony) of Boiling Springs, SC, Trace Johnson of Spartanburg, SC, and David Johnson (Lori) of Orem, UT; and eight grandchildren. In addition to Allen, and her brother, Herman, she is preceded in death by her second husband, Carl Schworm.
Condolences may be sent to the Family of Sandra Johnson Schworm, c/o Trace Johnson, at PO Box 8515 Spartanburg, SC 29305.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 22, 2020
