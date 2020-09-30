1/
Sandra Louise Hudgins
1950 - 2020
Miss Sandra Louise Hudgins, age 70 of Roebuck, passed away on September 22, 2020 at her residence.
Sandra was born on August 12, 1950 in Spartanburg to the late Collis and Edna Mae Waldrop Hudgins. She had been a teacher for many years. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Hudgins.
Those left to cherish her memory are many cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park with Rev. Ray Waldrop to officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Hudgins family.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
