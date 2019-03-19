Home

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
SPARTANBURG– Mrs. Sandra Lynn Gowan Carroll, 74, of Spartanburg, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was the widow of the late Boyd Cecil Carroll and the daughter of the late Eulas and Rowena Owenby Gowan.
Mrs. Carroll was a member of Tyger River Presbyterian Church and was a bookkeeper for Tuck & Howell.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Melody Linaman and her husband Bill, and Janet Holmes and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Trevor and Colin Linaman, McKenzie, Reagan, Kennedy, and Lucus Holmes. She is predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Sawyer, Betty Gwinn, Jean Mabry, Shirley Williams, Jewel McGraw and Kenneth Gowan.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC 29365. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: SPIHN, 899 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Cremation
Lyman, SC 29365
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
