SPARTANBURG, SC- Sandra Kay Mills Shotwell, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at White Oak of Waxhaw. Born May 15, 1946, in Athens, AL and reared in Columbia, TN, she was the daughter of the late John Marvin Mills and Sarah Ruth Sanders Mills and widow of Dr. James Taylor Shotwell, Jr. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.
Survivors include her children, Kristin Lynn Stevens (Carleton) of Chapin, SC, Lorri Michele Ford (Scot) of Waxhaw, NC, and James Taylor Shotwell III (Alice) of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, John Taylor Shelton, Katherine Grace Shelton, Natalie Elizabeth Ford, Camryn Allison Ford, James Taylor Shotwell IV, and Jewel Marie Shotwell; brother, John David Mills of Columbia, TN; and sisters, Kyla Mills Cothran of Columbia, TN and Tanya Mills McCormick of Chapel Hill, TN.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Robert C. Morgan. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
