PAULINE, SC-Sandra Kay Thornton Jennings, 74, of Pauline, SC, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born September 18, 1945, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Pierce Robinson and Eula Thornton.
A member of Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Jennings was a Sunday School teacher for 30 years. She was employed with Blackman Uhler Chemical Company for 20 years and later as a window clerk with the U. S. Postal Service for nearly 20 years. She was a graduate of Roebuck High School, a member of The Beta Club, and attended Limestone College.
Surviving are her husband, Billy Jennings; daughter, Pam Thornton Palmer of Pauline, SC; step-daughters, Vickie Polk of Union, SC and Debbie Pittman (Jon) of Chester, SC; granddaughter, Blair Palmer Caddell (Justin) of Roebuck, SC; brother, Billy Thornton of Pacolet, SC; several step-grandchildren, including Billy Jennings Jr.; and several step-great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings, Leonard Thornton and Gayle Teaster.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:15 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church, 6001 Hwy 215, Pauline, SC 29374, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. B. E. Pettit. Burial will be in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church Building Fund, PO Box 279, Pauline, SC 29374.
The family is at the home of Pam Thornton Palmer.
