Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Ridgeville Baptist Church Cemetery
Inman, SC
Sandrus W. Jackson Obituary
Mrs. Sandrus W. Jackson, 67, of Campobello SC, departed this life on May 2, 2020 at SRMC. She was the daughter of the late Theodore Drummond and Corrie Wofford Drummond.
She was the wife of William (Cal) Jackson.
She leaves cherish fond memories to her Daughter Bridgette Jackson; one grandchild, Kalesia Jackson of the home; three sisters, Emma Wilkins of Spartanburg SC, Jane D. Tritchett of Springfield and Virgina Kathern Lyles of Spartanburg SC; two brothers, Micheal (Charlene) Drummond of Rock Hill SC and Marion (Jackie) Drummond of Moore SC.
Service will be a graveside services at Ridgeville Baptist Church Cemetery Inman SC on May 7, 2020 at 2:00pm by Rev Amos L. Durham.
Cannon Chapel of Funeral services Inman SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2020
