CHESNEE, SC- Sandy Kay McKelvey, 65, wife of James L. McKelvey passed away Sunday, April 22, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born March 24, 1954 in Gaffney, she was a daughter of the late Horace Dean Sutton and Minnie Ethel Hambright Sutton. She was formerly employed as an Office Assistant for 30 years with Rockwell/Draper, was the former owner of Eagle Video for 15 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her son, James McKelvey Jr "Jamie" of Chesnee; sister, Kathy S. Roberts and husband Jinx of Woodruff and a nephew, Myke Wall and wife Anne of Spartanburg and a grandson Cain Smith.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Springhill Memorial Gardens with Mr. Jinx Roberts officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019