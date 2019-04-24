Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy McKelvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Kay McKelvey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandy Kay McKelvey Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Sandy Kay McKelvey, 65, wife of James L. McKelvey passed away Sunday, April 22, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born March 24, 1954 in Gaffney, she was a daughter of the late Horace Dean Sutton and Minnie Ethel Hambright Sutton. She was formerly employed as an Office Assistant for 30 years with Rockwell/Draper, was the former owner of Eagle Video for 15 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her son, James McKelvey Jr "Jamie" of Chesnee; sister, Kathy S. Roberts and husband Jinx of Woodruff and a nephew, Myke Wall and wife Anne of Spartanburg and a grandson Cain Smith.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Springhill Memorial Gardens with Mr. Jinx Roberts officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now