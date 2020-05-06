|
|
Sara Anna Wheat Stogner, 86, of Bonneau Beach, SC passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. Sara was born in Gaffney, SC, the daughter of Grace Little Wheat and Horace Archer Wheat, Sr. She grew up in Columbia, SC.
She is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Ginny (Wayne) Robinson of Spartanburg, SC, and Becky (Jay) Hicks of Bonneau Beach, SC; five grandchildren, William (Dottie) Tyson of Woodstock, GA, Anna (James) Fuller of Columbia, SC, Laurie (Jay) Thomy of Raleigh, NC, Courtney (Andy) Arnold of Mt Pleasant, SC, and John Hicks of Aiken, SC; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harley (Lou) Wheat of Elgin, SC, and Jim Wheat of Gaston, SC; and one sister, Katie Whigham of Sylvia, NC. Sara was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Allen "Buddy" Stogner; three brothers and two sisters.
Prior to her retirement, Sara was a mortgage loan banker and was co-owner Stogner Appraisal Services in Laurens, SC.
A celebration of Sara's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Sara's RN, Ronice, of Heartland Hospice and Occupational Therapist, Nicole, of Fox Rehab. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of the Lowcountry, 1070 Tobias Gadson Blvd # 203, Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2020