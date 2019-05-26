|
WELLFORD, SC- Sara Katherine Bostic Campbell, 88, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Julian Lee Bostic, Sr. and Eula Odell Bostic Phipps and the loving wife of Walter "Archie" Campbell of seventy-one years.
She was a member of Jackson Baptist Church and retired from Startex Mill after thirty-five years of service.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Wilson (the late Gerald), Shirley Radford (Verlon); thirteen grandchildren, Charlie (Jennifer), Chelsea, Brooke and Hunter Swaney, Sherry and Christina Osborne, Kimberly and Mykka Houston, Amanda and Angela Radford, Alayna and Azzie Persails and Allyson Simmons; a great-great grandchild, Jake Kolb; a brother, Waymon Bostic. She was predeceased by four siblings, Mary, Sally, Julian and Gordon Bostic.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park with Rev. Andy Parker officiating.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2019