J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map

Sara D. Caldwell


1924 - 2020
Sara D. Caldwell Obituary
Sara Dedmon Caldwell, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Born in Conestee, South Carolina on May 7, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John C. Dedmon and Etta Painter Dedmon. Mrs. Caldwell was a graduate of Greer High School and Cecil's Business College. She was a retired secretary from the Mayfair Plant of Mayfair Mills with 40 years of service. She was a member of Cavins Baptist Church.
Mrs. Caldwell is survived by two daughters, Sheila Dobbins (Bill), Lewanna Caldwell (M.B. Ulmer); ten grandchildren, Brandon Johnson (Leanna), Baron Johnson (Christy), Blake Johnson, Stephanie Degraffenreid (Kendall), Travis Caldwell (Heather), Hannah Caldwell, Travis Dobbins, Hilary Dobbins, Kristi Ulmer (Kari), and Kim Ulmer (Alia); and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Alfred Vernon Caldwell, Jr.; her son, Michael Caldwell; and two infant daughters.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8th, 2-3PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 3:00PM, officiated by Reverend Ed Stallworth.
Burial will be held in Sunset Memorial Park.
In memory of Mrs. Caldwell, memorials may be made to The Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, Upstate Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Drive, Landrum, South Carolina 29356.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
