|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sara Maxine Humphries, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 12, 1934, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late William Elmore Jackson and Josie Leister Jackson and widow of Billy Joe Humphries.
Mrs. Humphries was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church and owner of Humphries Transfer Company.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa H. Ward of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughters, Ashley Moore (Chadwick) and Heather Bivens (Jeremy), all of Duncan, SC; and great-granddaughters, Savannah Bivens and Brooklyn Bivens, both of Duncan, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. John Cox and The Rev. Rupert Guest.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 29, 2019