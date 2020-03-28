|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sarah Ann Harling Hodge, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care. Born December 30, 1937, in Roebuck, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dewey B. Harling and Nancy King Harling. She was married for 62 years to the late Edgar Mason Hodge.
Mrs. Hodge was a member of Southport Church (formerly Arkwright Baptist Church) and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are her children, Robert Mason Hodge Sr. (Brenda) of Pacolet, SC, Stanley Joe Hodge (Cora) of Morganton, NC, Sarah Ann Betcke of Pauline, SC, and Kenneth Wayne Hodge of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Christina Lynn Vera, Rob Hodge II, Brenda Lee Tellez, Mark Mason Hodge, Denise Ann McMullen, Amanda Sue Hodge, and Krystle Louise Dimas; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Henry Harling, Danny Harling, David Harling, and Dewey Harling Jr.. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, James Harling; and sister, Helen Owings Evans.
Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, March 30, 2020, in
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Tommy Sparks and The Rev. David Mattox.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 28, 2020