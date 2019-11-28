|
Sarah Good Brown 83, dau. of the late Samuel and Mary Good. Transitioned on May 30, 2019 in Alanta, GA. Salutatory graduate Carver High School; BS in Business Administration South Carolina State College, and Post-Graduate work at Tennessee A&I State University.
She served as chairman and secretary of the Baha'i Spiritual Assembly.
Retired from Charles Lee School. Sarah married James Brown and they have four children; Danita Brown, Sonya (son Ethan Johnson) Brown of Atlanta, GA, Toni Brown of Spartanburg, SC and Douglas (wife Mona) Brown of Norcross, GA.
Preceded in death by siblings Taftleen Good Humphries, Samuel Mansel Good and Johnnie Good Mazyck; One surviving sister Sammye Good Dodd of Atlanta, GA Loved nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial service Saturday November 30, 2019 at 3pm.Majority Baptist Church Life Center Hudson L. Barksdale Blvd, Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 28, 2019