Sarah Elizabeth (Bullman) Gowan
1937 - 2020
ROEBUCK – Sarah Elizabeth Bullman Gowan, 83, of Walnut Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Preceded by the late James Carroll Gowan, (2003). Sarah was born in Spartanburg, SC, January 31, 1937, a daughter of the late Jasper Allonzo Bullman and Loree Elizabeth Justice Bullman Truett.
She is survived by son; Tony Carroll Gowan, (Beth Phillips Gowan) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Two daughters; Teresa Kay Gowan Casey and Tina Renae Gowan both of Pauline, SC., Six grandchildren; Joseph Lee Casey, Johnathan Scott Casey (Jill), Miranda Kay Casey Dill (Dylan), Amberle Elizabeth Gowan Dillard (Brandon), Matthew Carroll Gowan (Brittany) and Tristan James Charles Bradley, as well as 12 great grandchildren and two step grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved pets, Jasper (dog) and Peek-a-boo, (Cat).
Surviving Sister; Judy Loree Weathers of Boiling Springs, SC and Brother; Johnny Nathaniel Bullman of Clifton, SC. She was predeceased by her sister; Joyce Emily Millwood (2019) in Spartanburg.
Mrs. Gowan was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. She retired from SC State Highway Dept. as a clerk/dispatcher and was formerly a Sunday school teacher at Davis Memorial Baptist. Sarah grew up singing with her brother Johnny (playing guitar), at Stone Station Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gowan had a quick smile and a beautiful heart. Charming sense of humor. Blessed, loved and respected. May she rest in peace, high on the mountain or in the little cabin built by the Lord.
Friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 1130 am -1245pm in the chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Richard Dickens of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church officiating. Interment to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted and contributions to her home church, Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Arrangements under the care and direction of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, 864-461-7788, www.harrisnadeau.com



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
11:30 - 12:45 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
NOV
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
