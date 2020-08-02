SPARTANBURG, SC- Sarah Janice Bridges Moore, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Sarah was born July 24, 1928, in Cleveland County, NC, to the late Benjamin and Coit Bridges. She was the devoted wife of the late William H. Moore, to whom she was married for 66 years.
An employee of AT&T for 35 years, Mrs. Moore was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Spartanburg. She loved her church, pastor, Sunday School Class and most importantly, Jesus Christ. She never met a stranger and was beloved by all who knew her. Her Christian spirit and love of people is recognized by all who knew her. Our loss is Heaven's gain.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicky Chartier of Moore, SC; granddaughters, Kerry Levi (Ben) of Traveler's Rest, SC and Kelly Vance of Greer, SC; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Brader; sister-in-law, Anne Sisler, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by son, William Moore, Jr.; brother, Gerald Bridges and sister-in-law, Grace M. Clay.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 316 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family wishes to express much love and recognition to the staff at Woodland Place, who cared for Mrs. Moore with their hearts.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Vicky Chartier.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel