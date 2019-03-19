|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sarah Lee Hodge Lassiter, 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at RoseCrest Retirement Community. Born October 3, 1938, in Rutherfordton, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Albert and Hazel Aiken Biggerstaff Hodge and wife of the late Frank Lee Lassiter Jr.
Mrs. Lassiter was a graduate of R-S Central High School in Rutherfordton, NC and Cecil's Business College and was employed with Reeves Brothers Inc. as a private secretary. She was a member of and survived by her church family at St. Matthews Episcopal Church where she sang in the church choir.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:00 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Gallery, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary, conducted by The Rev. Robert L. Brown. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Pre-school in memory of her husband, Frank Lee Lassiter Jr., 101 St. Matthews Lane, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019