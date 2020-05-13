|
Sarah H. Logan, 74, of 120 Pineridge Rd, Roebuck, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Sam Hillstock, Sr. and Louise Wofford Hillstock.
Ms. Logan was a graduate of Lincoln High School of Spartanburg, SC and worked in the gift wrap department at Salley Foster for many years.
Ms. Logan is preceded in death by a sister, Jessie Hillstock Foster and three brothers; Sam Hillstock, Jr., John Alvin Hillstock, and Wilber Hillstock.
She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories three daughters, Angela Williams of Spartanburg, SC, Allison (Keith) Hillstock-Washington of Weston, FL, and Thomasina Singletary of Lake City, SC; a special niece who was like a daughter, Pearl (James) Foster-Ellis of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Dorothy H. Meadows of Roebuck, SC; one brother, James E. Hillstock of Inman, SC; five grandchildren, three of which were reared in the home, Daran Andre Boyd, Erika Hillstock and Joshua Hillstock all of the home, Kaila Washington and Kamryn Washington both of Weston, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home 120 Pineridge Rd. Roebuck, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 13, 2020