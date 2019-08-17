|
|
MAYO, SC- Mrs. Sarah Lou Bush, 92 years, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Spartanburg Medical Center.
Sarah was born to the late Henderson A. and JoElla McCraw Cash on May 17, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton D. Bush in 1978. Sarah attended local schools and also graduated from Southern Wesleyan College. She was Valedictorian in both her College and High School. In her working years, she taught school for a brief period of time, was employed by and worked with the Spartanburg County Clerk of the Court and also was a fund raiser in the Alumni Office well over 20 years at Sherman College and held the longest membership of Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church since joining in 1934.
Survivors include her daughter, Priscilla Sill and fiancé, Mike Lewis of Chesnee, brother and wife, Henry and Ruth Cash of Chesnee, sister, Augusta High of Chesnee as well as two grandchildren, Jae Bowen and his wife Rebecca and Ame Edwards and her husband, Larry; and one great granddaughter, Zanlee Bowen.
The family invites friends for visitation on Sunday afternoon August 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm, in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held on Monday August 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM, in Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church in Mayo with Pastors Preston Edmonds and James Henderson officiating.
Interment will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens, Chesnee.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019