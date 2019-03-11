|
WELLFORD, SC- Sarah Louise Robbins Gilbert, 83, a resident of Mountainview Nursing Home, formerly of 38 Kemp Court, Wellford, SC, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mountainview Nursing Home in Spartanburg. Louise was born in Spartanburg County, SC on December 9, 1935, a daughter of the late Bonnie (Blackwell) Robbins and George Dewey Robbins
She was the widow of Cleatus Ryan Gilbert, retired from Springs Industries in Lyman and was a member of Alverson Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann Lee, of Inman, SC; Sarah Hensley, of Chesnee, SC; a sister, Frances Gwinn, of Chesnee, SC, a granddaughter, Michelle Huitt and a grandson, Ryan Gilbert, who were raised in the home. She is also survived by a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren who she dearly loved and cherished. She was predeceased by a son, Frankie Cleatus Gilbert, 6 sisters and 4 brothers. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Michelle for her loving care for her grandmother
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, March 12th at 2:00 PM at Alverson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Inman. The family is at the home of her son-in-law, Mike Lee, 38 Kemp Court in Brookside Village, Wellford, SC.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019