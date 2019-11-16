|
TIMBERLAKE, NC- Sarah "Peggy" Hammett Padgett, 77, of Timberlake, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home. Born in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Barney Raymond Hammett and Gladys Davis Hammett. She is preceded in death by two brothers. Mrs. Padgett retired from Qualex Inc. in Durham County, NC. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, John Harvey Padgett of the home; three children, Angelia Denise Padgett of Timberlake, Amy Padgett Pearce of Timberlake and A. John Padgett of Wilmington; brother, Danny Hammett of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Doris H. Billings of Boiling Springs, SC; five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Gateway Baptist Church with the Rev. Phillip Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (1-2 PM) at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church Building Fund, 2370 Chambers Loop Road, Timberlake, NC 27583.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 16, 2019