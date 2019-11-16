Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Padgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah "Peggy" (Hammett) Padgett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah "Peggy" (Hammett) Padgett Obituary
TIMBERLAKE, NC- Sarah "Peggy" Hammett Padgett, 77, of Timberlake, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home. Born in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Barney Raymond Hammett and Gladys Davis Hammett. She is preceded in death by two brothers. Mrs. Padgett retired from Qualex Inc. in Durham County, NC. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, John Harvey Padgett of the home; three children, Angelia Denise Padgett of Timberlake, Amy Padgett Pearce of Timberlake and A. John Padgett of Wilmington; brother, Danny Hammett of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Doris H. Billings of Boiling Springs, SC; five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Gateway Baptist Church with the Rev. Phillip Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (1-2 PM) at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church Building Fund, 2370 Chambers Loop Road, Timberlake, NC 27583.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks & White Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -