Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Sarah Pride Hill

Sarah Pride Hill Obituary
Mrs. Sarah Pride Hill, 93, 117 Cedarwood Drive, Jonesville, SC, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, in her home.
Widow of Tommie Hill, Sr., she was born in Jonesville and was a daughter of the late Mary Etta Pride and Willie Fernandez.
After graduating from Sims High School, she attended Benedict College and later, graduated from Waverly Beauty School in Columbia.
Survivng are: 3 sons, Tommie Hill, Jr., and Jacob Hill (Dorothy), of Spartanburg, Esau Hill (Deborah), of Jonesville; 2 daughters, Bivian Gilliam (Ruben) of Enoree and Betty Glen of Spartanburg; several grandchildren, including Missy Hill, raised in the home.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 27th, 2:00 p.m., in Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. James Williams and Rev. Steven Brown. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Hill will be in state in the church Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
The Gilmore Mortuary
www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
