Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00 PM
at the home of her sister-in-law, Kristi Patterson
2172 West Springs Hwy
Jonesville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Rhinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah (Byrd) Rhinehart


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah (Byrd) Rhinehart Obituary
UNION, SC- Mrs. Sarah Byrd Rhinehart, age 42, wife of Mark Rhinehart of 323 Meadow Woods Rd., Union, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Rhinehart was born in Union, August 6, 1977, a daughter of the late Janice Kent Austin and husband Doug Austin and the late Jerry Byrd. She was a graduate of Union High School and was employed with Concept Packaging Group in Spartanburg.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Caitlin Rhinehart of Union; a granddaughter, Ava Harth of Union; a sister, Deana Byrd of Iowa; two brothers, Gene Austin and Randy Austin both of Alabama and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning Saturday at 3:00 PM at the home of her sister-in-law, Kristi Patterson, 2172 West Springs Hwy., Jonesville.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -