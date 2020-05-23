|
UNION, SC- Mrs. Sarah Byrd Rhinehart, age 42, wife of Mark Rhinehart of 323 Meadow Woods Rd., Union, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Rhinehart was born in Union, August 6, 1977, a daughter of the late Janice Kent Austin and husband Doug Austin and the late Jerry Byrd. She was a graduate of Union High School and was employed with Concept Packaging Group in Spartanburg.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Caitlin Rhinehart of Union; a granddaughter, Ava Harth of Union; a sister, Deana Byrd of Iowa; two brothers, Gene Austin and Randy Austin both of Alabama and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning Saturday at 3:00 PM at the home of her sister-in-law, Kristi Patterson, 2172 West Springs Hwy., Jonesville.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 23, 2020