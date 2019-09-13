Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
1929 - 2019
Sarah Williams Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sarah Williams, 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, September 9, 2019. Born September 7, 1929, in Bari, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Domenico and Rosa Armenise.
Surviving are her daughter, Tina Wilson of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren; seven great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters, Sophia and Victoria. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marla Loftis.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:30 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by Dr. Tina Wilson, Jennifer and Matthew Cowgill. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
