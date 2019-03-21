Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Scott Crowder Obituary
WOODRUFF- Kenneth Scott Crowder, 58, of 123 Pearson Drive died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Hazel Crowder Easler. He was formerly employed in the tool and dye industry.
Surviving are his partner and companion, Mary Thomas of Woodruff; two half-brothers, Roger Lanford and Todd Wilson.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel. Private interment will follow in the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
