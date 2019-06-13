Home

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Scottie Collins


1963 - 2019
Scottie Collins Obituary
SPARTANBURG- William Scott "Scottie" Collins, 56, of 199 Stockbridge Road died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late William LeRoy and Nancy Collins McClain. He was a retired skilled laborer.
Surviving are his sisters, Tammy Griffin of Spartanburg and Cindy McGaha of Greer; one brother, John Clyde Collins of Ridgeway.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 13, 2019
