GREER- Jeffrey Scott Hawkins, 55, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Born February 17, 1964 in Greer, he was the son of the Late Clyde "Dickie" Hawkins and Judy Fowler Satterfield and Ray Satterfield and the husband of Tangela "Tammy" Gordon Hawkins. He was member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church and was the drummer for the church choir. Scotty was a lifetime musician playing the drums for many local and national bands. He started his music career playing for Dottie West, T. Graham Brown, Reba McEntire and Brooks and Dunn and most recently was the drummer for Dr. Mac Arnold.
Survivors also include a son, AJ Pearson and wife Brandi; a daughter, Tori Hudson and husband Thomas, a brother, Elliott Satterfield; three grandchildren, Matthan Brody, Jordan Richards, and Brayden Pearson; and three sisters, Tammy, Sarah, and Teresa.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Monday at The Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Greenville with Rev. Brenda J. Thomas and Dr. Mac Arnold officiating.
Memorials may be made to St Matthew United Methodist Church PO Box 866 Taylors, SC 29687.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2019