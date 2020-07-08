SPARTANBURG, SC- A Celebration of the Life of Sebrenia Ronette Booker will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC. The Bishop Willie Earl Rookard will officiate. Burial will be in the Westwood Cemetery, 6101 Reidville Road, Moore, SC.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the home of Janice Nesbitt Booker.

Condolences may be sent to the home at: 119 Rosewood Circle, Duncan, SC.

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home



