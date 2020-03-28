|
|
WOODRUFF, SC - Shannice Devonn Underwood, 41 of 250 Washington Street died March 20, 2020.
She was the daughter of Janice Underwood of Washington, DC.
Other survivors include one daughter, Ashanti Jibri Ferguson of the home; one sister, Antionette S. Robinson(Marquis); and two brothers, Renodo Taylor (Laskacia) and Antoine McNeely, both of Washington, DC.
Gravesides service will be Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Trinity AME Zion Church, Woodruff SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 28, 2020