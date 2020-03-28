Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity AME Zion Church
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannice Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannice (Devonn) Underwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannice (Devonn) Underwood Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC - Shannice Devonn Underwood, 41 of 250 Washington Street died March 20, 2020.
She was the daughter of Janice Underwood of Washington, DC.
Other survivors include one daughter, Ashanti Jibri Ferguson of the home; one sister, Antionette S. Robinson(Marquis); and two brothers, Renodo Taylor (Laskacia) and Antoine McNeely, both of Washington, DC.
Gravesides service will be Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Trinity AME Zion Church, Woodruff SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -