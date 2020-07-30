1/1
Shannon Leigh Gaddy
DUNCAN – Shannon Leigh Gaddy, 51, of Duncan, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was the loving wife of Mark Christopher Gaddy and the daughter of Janice Toney Burnett and the late Jerry Lee Burnett.
Mrs. Gaddy was a member of Duncan First Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading and loved spending time with her boys and family.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her sons, Caleb Thayer Gaddy and Shamus Cordell Gaddy; her sister, Paige Burnett; her aunts, Kathy Burnett Patton (Chance) and Vicki Burnett Sanders (Ray); her uncles, Eddie Burnett, and Lucky Burnett (Joan); her niece, Whitney Mefford; and her nephew, Jacob Mefford.
A Drop-In is planned at the home on Friday, July 31, 2020 between 2:00 and 4:00 PM in lieu of a service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online Condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
the home
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
